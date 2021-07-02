NPP recruiting footsoldiers into the army unprofessional - Nkrumah

Two persons died and four others were severely injured after some protesting youth of Ejura Sekyedumase clashed with the Military and Police personnel.

In an interview with Accra-based Kingdom FM, he stated that the officers displayed unprofessionalism in their bid to restore peace in Ejura.

"When you look at this, unarmed civilians [were] demonstrating peacefully and you have an armed Military man or Police officer shooting live bullets at them. It is just unfortunate.

“And I will blame this on the resultant effect of recruiting party foot soldiers into the army. No professionalism," he stressed.