The seven regions where the results have been certified and released are North East, Central, Volta, Ahafo, Oti, Upper West, and Bono.

In the North East Region, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had 112,306 while Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 122,742 votes.

The remaining seven results are going through the certification process.

According to the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensa, the two remaining regions where results are still outstanding as Bono East and Northern.

Below are the certified 2020 presidential election results for the North East Region.