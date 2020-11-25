This comes after the head of the election management body described as "false baseless and unfounded" claims by Adam that the names of more than 60 percent of security officers intended to participate in the special voting exercise are missing from their register.

The Security expert revealed that some of the officers are seething with rage over the EC's decision to omit them from the register for the special voting.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "I gathered information from most of these security agencies after interacting with them to understand the severity of the situation. It will surprise you that some institutions have 99% of some departments who are not finding their names in the special voting register. Essentially these people are getting disenfranchised so you ask yourself, what went wrong? This is going to be problematic because there seems to be tension among the personnel because it is not just the rank and file but senior officers cannot also find their names."

However, the EC boss Jean Mensa said the claims by Adam Bonaa are "false, baseless and unfounded."

Addressing the press on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, she said "I know very few security experts like Dr. Kwesi Aning and so on. They are for me security experts, I don’t know this expert and I’m not sure where he is getting his 60% from."

But Adam Bonaa in response said the posture of Jean Mensa towards criticisms is disturbing.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "The way she's going after anybody who criticizes her to me is probably reducing the confidence that one would have had going into the 2020 elections. My belief and resolve are that we have an election to prosecute and not an election to persecute. In any case, I'm not an employee of the government, you are an employee of the government. It’s my tax payment that's used in paying your salary.

"It's come out, let's know how you arrived at your turn and let me know how I arrived at my 60% or more but you don't come out and denigrate and throw jabs at me. Is she, therefore, saying that the figure put out by myself and the team is totally false or what they have is smaller or less?. As far as I'm concerned, I stated a certain position based on facts available to me. She came to say the statements made by myself are false so what’s the truthful position of the EC. I will not take any form of disrespect from a slay queen electoral commissioner. I will equate Jean Mensa to Akuapem Poloo."