"The Electoral Commission is aware of contests to some parliamentary seats by both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress in a number of constituencies. We entreat the political parties to use the laid-down processes established by law to seek redress to their concerns," the election management body said in a statement on Monday, December 14, 2020.

This comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held different protests to express their displeasure over the conduct and outcome of the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.

The NDC contends they won the majority of the parliamentary seats during the elections even though the EC's official numbers give the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) the advantage.

John Mahama, the presidential candidate of the NDC had indicated that he will not accept the results of the elections.

Announcing his decision not to accept the Electoral Commission’s declared results of the 2020 polls, Mahama said the party is deploying a team of lawyers and party officials from Accra to support and build the capacities of the said constituencies to ensure that the victories are consolidated.

"We are beefing up capacities in the constituencies where the ruling NPP is seeking to overturn the parliamentary victory already chalked. We are also deploying an additional crack team of lawyers and senior party officials to supports these constituencies that are under siege," he said.