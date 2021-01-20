The court has also set Tuesday, January 26, 2021, to start the hearing.

This was after the court directed the petitioner and his lawyers to file their witness statements by noon on January 21, 2021.

The respondents to also file their processes on January 22, 2021. Should the parties after receiving the processes have any more processes, they should file by January 25, 2021, and the hearing of the petition will commence on January 26.

The apex court will determine whether or not any of the candidates obtained majority votes, to be declared the winner.

Another issue the apex court would be dealing with is whether or not the Electoral Commission met the provision of Article 63 (3) of the constitution.

The seven-member panel will also determine whether or not the EC violated a 63 (3) of the constitution and whether or not the allegation of the vote padding if considered, will affect the vote obtained by the winner.