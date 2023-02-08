The suspects were arrested when they invaded the house of one of the candidates in the election to threaten her and also intimidate others prior to the elections.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enchi constituency: 14 persons arrested in connection with disturbances at NPP elections
The Police have arrested 14 persons for threatening to disturb the re-run of some positions in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Constituency Executive elections at Enchi in the Western North Region on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
They are Kwabena Analdini, Kwasi Fobi, Isaac Oppong, Stephen Kwofie, Isaac Mensah, Kwame Amofah, Acheampong Ernest, Prosper Hato, Hadi Koder, Aryittey Tettey, Kwasi Mintah, Dominic Akapo, Odoom Botwe, and Emmanuel Arhin Owusu.
Pulse Ghana
All 14 suspects are in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh