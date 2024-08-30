Encourage Akufo-Addo to handover peacefully - Asiedu Nketia to Clergy and Chiefs

Asiedu Nketia stated, “If our nation’s leaders truly desire peace, I urge you to counsel the President to hand over power peacefully as his tenure comes to an end. He inherited a peaceful nation; let him ensure the same tranquillity prevails when he departs.”

“Respected traditional leaders (Nananom) and clergy, you possess significant influence. Speak the truth, and no politician will dare disobey you. Your words carry weight, and we implore you to use your authority to promote a peaceful transition.”

Asiedu Nketia criticised the President for allegedly tolerating electoral violence and not acting on recommendations from a committee investigating such incidents.

He stressed that preventing destabilisation depends on Chiefs and Clergy holding the President accountable.

In previous statements, Asiedu Nketia had said that the NDC will never sign a peace pact ahead of the elections.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express, he expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of such agreements, citing past experiences.

“Signing a peace declaration doesn’t mean anything to the party, as previous pacts have not yielded any real results,” Asiedu Nketia stated.

He stated that preventing violence requires proactive measures rather than symbolic gestures.

“If you allow violence to brew, it will happen whether you sign a declaration or not. That’s why, more than a year ago, I started talking about the need to remove the building blocks for a violent election,” he explained.

He further criticised the focus on signing peace agreements after tensions have already escalated, urging authorities to address the root causes of potential violence before it spirals out of control.

“At any stage when something is happening, I call on those who, in the future, will call us to sign a declaration to speak up and stop it from happening. Otherwise, if you let these issues build up and then say, ‘Let’s play a peace football match, sign a declaration, and hope for a peaceful election,’ it won’t work. We did all this and more in 2020,” he said.