EOCO's handling of Cecilia Dapaah's case 'travesty of justice' — Cletus Avoka

Some prominent Ghanaians, including former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, have filed a petition to Parliament seeking a bipartisan probe into the conduct of the EOCO in the investigation regarding the stash of money found in the residence of the former Sanitation Minister.

According to the group, which also includes outspoken anti-graft campaigner Martin Kpebu, security analyst Dr. Adam Bona, academic Professor Ransford Gyampo, and over 100 other Ghanaians spanning different walks of life, EOCO had more than enough basis to investigate the former Minister for money laundering as she has been inconsistent and unable to provide the source of the huge amount of money seized at her residence by the Special Prosecutor.

The failure to explain the source of the money should have been the cornerstone of the investigation, the petition, which was submitted to Parliament on Thursday, May 16, 2024, noted among other points.

It also raised concerns about what the group described as the deliberate refusal by EOCO to take steps to protect the money which had been seized from the residence of the former Minister by the OSP.

Upon receipt of the docket, EOCO did not act timeously to seize the money that the OSP was returning to Madam Cecilia Dapaah, as publicly stated by the OSP.

The petition also said EOCO has been inconsistent with their public commentary and actions in the investigation.

The development comes in the wake of the standoff between state anti-corruption agencies investigating the former Minister over the stash of money.