ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ernest Yaw Anim sworn in by Speaker as new Kumawu MP

Evans Annang

The newly-elected Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Ernest Yaw Anim has been sworn in.

Ernest Yaw Anim sworn in as MP
Ernest Yaw Anim sworn in as MP

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, sworn in the newly-elected lawmaker, when Parliament resumed sitting today, Tuesday, 6 June 2023.

Recommended articles

Leaders from both sides of the house, the Minority’s Cassiel Ato Forson and the Majority’s Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu welcomed the new Kumawu lawmaker to the house.

Mr Yaw Anim polled 15,264 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, and the two other Independent Candidates.

Ernest Yaw Anim
Ernest Yaw Anim Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The NDC’s Kwesi Amankwah managed 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah getting only 62 votes.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Road Interchange

NDC punches Chairman Wontumi for begging Nana Addo to complete Suame Interchange

Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries

Nana Addo will go down in history as the worst president — Prophet Oduro

Kennedy Agyapong

None of the NPP flagbearer aspirants can be compared to me – Kennedy Agyapong

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

God should not punish Ghana with a leader like Dr. Bawumia – CPP Comms Director