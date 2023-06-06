Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, sworn in the newly-elected lawmaker, when Parliament resumed sitting today, Tuesday, 6 June 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ernest Yaw Anim sworn in by Speaker as new Kumawu MP
The newly-elected Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Ernest Yaw Anim has been sworn in.
Recommended articles
Leaders from both sides of the house, the Minority’s Cassiel Ato Forson and the Majority’s Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu welcomed the new Kumawu lawmaker to the house.
Mr Yaw Anim polled 15,264 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, and the two other Independent Candidates.
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
The NDC’s Kwesi Amankwah managed 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah getting only 62 votes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh