The petition comes after the former lawmaker disputed the statement put out by the NDC Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi on the Saglemi Housing project.

Sammy Gyamfi in a statement had alleged that E.T Mensah agreed that the project will be constructed in 4 phases.

He also said the approved amount of $200 million for the project excluded the cost of a serviced plot of land with roads, water, electricity, drains, sewage systems, and other ancillary facilities for the smooth takeoff of the project, and that because the government did not have any funds to fall on to discharge these responsibilities, the decision was taken by the ministry to use part of the approved amount of the project for the necessary ancillary works.

But ET Mensah said most of the things in the NDC's statement are bare-faced lies.

"[The plan was] 5,000 houses, first phase. It is a lie [it wasn't going to be built in four phases]. I was not involved in any phasing system. We knew that we wanted to build, that is 5,000 houses to be built for workers, and it was approved; executive approval was given and parliament approved it, so if anything at all, If I wanted to change something, I had to go through the same process again," he said in an interview on Good Evening Ghana with Paul Adom-Otchere.

Below is the full petition:

PETITION AGAINST HON. ENOCH TEYE MENSAH FOR ENGAGING IN ANTI-PARTY CONDUCT

I write as the NDC Branch Secretary of New City Lodge B, Taifa, in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, and hereby invoke my rights under Article 49(1) of the party’s constitution which states: “Any member who has reasonable grounds to believe that another member or other members of the Party are in breach of the provisions of Clause 8 of Article 48, may lodge a petition in writing to an appropriate Executive Committee for redress.”

Mr. Chairman, I bring to your attention that on 3rd August 2021, a former National Youth Organizer of the party who was the Minister of Youth and Sports, and who is a former Minister of Employment, former Minister of Works and Housing, and also former NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram between 1993 and 2017, Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah extremely misconducted himself as a leading member of the party and therefore must suffer the consequences thereof.

Regardless of all the high ranking positions occupied by Hon Enoch Teye Mensah, he is subject to the dictates of the Party’s Code of Conduct as stated in Article 48(1) and (8) of the Party’s Constitution, especially with Article 48(8) stating: “A Party member may be subjected or may be made subject to Party discipline for any of the following:

(a) breach of any of the provisions of this Constitution

(b) anti-Party conduct or activities are likely to embarrass the Party or bring the Party into hatred, ridicule, or contempt.

ELEMENTS OF MY PETITION

On 3rd August 2021, Hon Enoch Teye Mensah was a guest on Good Evening Ghana, a socio-political show on Metropolitan Television (Metro TV), and made presentations that did not only contradict the official party position of the party, but he did injure the reputation of the NDC party and its leading members. (Exhibit attached).

Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah on Metro TV and in reaction to a statement issued by the party’s National Communication Officer, regarding the Saglemi Housing project, categorically denied his role captured in the statement and went further to say that the Party officer “lied”. (Exhibit attached)

CONCLUSION

Mr. Chairman, I am alarmed and feel humiliated by the conduct of Mr. Enoch Teye Mensah, which has scandalized the peaceful and progressive state of the NDC.

In my reading of Article 47 of the Party’s constitution which deals with the code of Conduct for Party members, I find the conduct of Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah to be in direct conflict with 47(a), 47(b), and 47(e).

For the avoidance of doubt, Article 47(a) says “Each Party member shall faithfully comply with and apply the following rules of conduct: (a) ensure the unity and cohesion of the Party at all times.”

Mr. Chairman, by going on national television to oppose the contents of a statement issued by a national officer and much so describing the National Communication Officer and others as spreading “lies” Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah did not ensure “the unity and cohesion of the Party”.

Again, by his decision to go on TV with the intention to contradict the statement issued by the Communication Officer of the Party, Hon Enoch Teye Mensah “defend the name of the Party as well as its decisions” as demanded under Article 47(b).

Finally, the statements uttered by Hon Enoch Teye on Metro TV to oppose the position of senior party officials and functionaries, are in clear violation of Article 47(e) which states that Party members must: “show loyalty to the Party at all times”.

Yours in the service for the motherland,

…………………………………………

(BENJAMIN ESSUMAN)