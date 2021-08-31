RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I will not go back to Parliament in 2024 - Kennedy Agyapong

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The maverick Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has served notice that he will not seek re-election in the 2024 general elections.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

He said he went to Parliament to serve the people and improve their well-being, therefore, he will bow out of the parliamentary race.

Recommended articles

The MP made this known while addressing a gathering of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful at its annual Delegates Conference held in Assin-Fosu in the Central Region.

He said "I'm doing a lot for my people but a whopping 42 percent of the electorates in the 2020 polls think I'm not doing well, so I'm leaving but would wait patiently to see if any MP can do what I did.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

"Even if I'm given 1,000 cows, I will not go back because I want the people to know that I am fighting for their wellbeing and not myself as an MP."

He also expressed gratitude to the founding fathers of the NPP and the teeming grassroots supporters who rendered unflinching support to the party.

Kennedy Agyapong was first elected as a member of parliament in 2000 and retained his seat in the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 parliamentary elections.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch video: Chaos erupts as Suhum MP's driver slashes man in the head at funeral

File photo

6 Ghanaians who were granted Presidential pardon for 'crimes' committed

Nana Addo and John Mahama

Nana Addo funded Mahama's Master's programme in Russia – Hopeson Adorye

John Mahama

Vote for a change in government in 2024 – Mahama charges Ghanaians

‘Thank you for giving NDC a working majority in Parliament’ – Mahama to Ghanaians