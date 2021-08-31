The MP made this known while addressing a gathering of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful at its annual Delegates Conference held in Assin-Fosu in the Central Region.

He said "I'm doing a lot for my people but a whopping 42 percent of the electorates in the 2020 polls think I'm not doing well, so I'm leaving but would wait patiently to see if any MP can do what I did.

"Even if I'm given 1,000 cows, I will not go back because I want the people to know that I am fighting for their wellbeing and not myself as an MP."

He also expressed gratitude to the founding fathers of the NPP and the teeming grassroots supporters who rendered unflinching support to the party.