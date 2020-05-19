They said, "Payment of such entitlement will rectify the current anomalous scenario whereby 2001 – [2005] Members of Parliament received higher pay than the 2005 – 2009 [Members of Parliament]."

The Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare, in a letter dated April 22, 2020, asked the Auditor-General to do an audit verification on the request by the former MPs.

The Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, rejected a request by the Chief of Staff for an audit verification to be conducted for the payment of salary arrears.

John Agyekum Kufuor with Nana-Addo

In a letter dated May 8, 2020, the Auditor-General explained that the request made by the former MPs was invalid and amounting to a conflict of interest because most of the beneficiaries are either serving as members of the current government, including the President and the Chief of Staff or are still in Parliament.

He stated that "Apart from the fact that the claim from the FFMP is invalid because the CHC report for 2005 to 2009 was rejected, it may also amount to an abuse of power or conflict of interest to make additional payment (20% salary increase per annum for four years) to former Members of Parliament (covering a period of 10 to 14 years ago) especially when some of them are now the executive."

The list of the former MPs demanding salary arrears includes the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose grand total arrears is GH¢152, 336.05 and former President John Agyekum Kufuor who is also demanding GH¢226,251.98 as grand total.

Some current Ministers of State among those making the demands include Joe Ghartey, Gloria Akuffo, Albert Kan-Dapaa, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Boniface Abu-Bakar Saddique, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Below is the list of MPs who served under NPP demanding GH¢29.7 million salary arrears.