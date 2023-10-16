Ghana will enjoy investments from Saudi Arabia if Bawumia becomes President – Ampaw

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, the private legal practitioners indicated that the vice president is destined to become the first Muslim president of Ghana.

He added that Dr Bawumia becoming president would lead to the Arab world investing heavily in Ghana, which would help bring the needed transformation in the country's economy.

“If Bawumia wins, it is in line with what God has said. For the first time, we are going to get a Muslim President. And Saudi Arabia and the Islamic community would be investing hugely in this country to support our economy. That is what we need now,” he said.

The lawyer refuted assertions that Ghana is not ready for a Muslim president.

“I’m in for a Muslim becoming a President. Ghana is ready for this and Insha Allah, we will get it,” he said.

He added that he would never campaign for the NPP should the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, become the presidential candidate of the party.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong becoming a presidential candidate of the NPP would not only be a disaster for the party but for the entire country.

“I cannot stay under Kennedy Agyapong’s presidency. I cannot fit into it. In the first place, he doesn’t have what it takes to be president. It will be a political disaster for the nation to even consider Ken as a presidential material to the extent that people would vote for him,” he said in Twi.