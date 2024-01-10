Ghanaians are not interested in Mahama; they prefer Bawumia – Nana B

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM on January 9, 2023, he expressed the view that Ghanaians are already disenchanted with the NDC's candidate, former president John Dramani Mahama, and thus, the party should refrain from spreading falsehoods among their supporters.

Pulse Ghana

"NDC has been playing games all along. Yesterday, Asiedu Nketiah addressed the press conference, the same person who claimed NDC won the 2020 election and vowed to go to court. However, he was also the witness who testified, not realizing that their collated results were baseless,” he said.

He continued “NDC will lose this election, and they should be careful not to go and lie to their supporters as they have been doing always because nobody is going to rig any election.”

Highlighting the perceived unpopularity of the NDC's presidential candidate, Nana B suggested that Ghanaians have grown weary of John Dramani Mahama.

"Ghanaians already know their presidential candidate, and they are no longer interested in him. His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will become the president of this country," he added.