In response to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's directive for VAT enforcement on residential customers exceeding the lifeline power consumption, John Mahama supported the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in urging the government to retract this decision within a seven-day ultimatum.
Ghanaians will continue to suffer as long as Nana Addo and Bawumia remain in office — Mahama
John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has asserted that as long as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are in office, Ghanaians will endure ongoing hardships.
Mahama warned that implementing VAT on electricity could raise tariffs by almost 21%, intensifying hardships and impacting prices of goods, services, and transport fares.
While advocating for a reversal of the VAT decision, he called on the outgoing NPP government to responsibly manage funds, including the IMF $600 million, and advises the NDC minority in parliament to maintain strict oversight, especially regarding the Bank of Ghana's actions.
He said he will from time to time continue to engage the Ghanaian public about my vision to build the Ghana we want and how we will work together to create well-paying jobs through my 24-hour economy policy and other pragmatic initiatives.
