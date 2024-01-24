Ghanaians will continue to suffer as long as Nana Addo and Bawumia remain in office — Mahama

Mahama warned that implementing VAT on electricity could raise tariffs by almost 21%, intensifying hardships and impacting prices of goods, services, and transport fares.

Pulse Ghana





ADVERTISEMENT

While advocating for a reversal of the VAT decision, he called on the outgoing NPP government to responsibly manage funds, including the IMF $600 million, and advises the NDC minority in parliament to maintain strict oversight, especially regarding the Bank of Ghana's actions.