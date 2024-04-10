ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Global InfoAnalytics poll predicting victory for Mahama not accurate – Bawumia’s Campaign Team

Evans Annang

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has dismissed the findings of a recent survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics which predicts that John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia
Dr. Bawumia

In a press briefing held in Accra, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Dr. Bawumia campaign, asserted that the survey results do not accurately represent the prevailing sentiment on the ground.

Recommended articles

He further remarked that the survey appears incomplete and fails to provide adequate insights into the electorate’s opinions, indicating deficiencies in its methodology and execution.

“There is not a single organisation that is an authority over electoral polling and we have about four to six of them that we work with and unfortunately this particular poll you referenced is one that we have never received the indices that they use.

“We don’t have much that we can do about that particular one because it doesn’t tell much and looks scanty and really doesn’t tell of a polling that was done properly.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, Dr. Bawumia has said that digitization has saved Ghana a lot of money that would have been lost through corruption.

Speaking at the launch of LEADing Justice, a strategic framework document of the Chief Justice on her vision for the Judiciary and Judicial Service of Ghana, Bawumia highlighted the benefits of digitisation in the elimination of ghost pensioners and workers, resulting in savings of GHC480 million and GHC356 million respectively.

The Vice President expressed his delight in the Chief Justice's focus on digitisation, noting that Ghana has made major strides in this area within a short period. He emphasised the importance of digitisation in the judicial system, stating that it is crucial for the advancement of the judiciary.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Bawumia's manifesto team member grabs GH¢245m single-sourced contract — Ablakwa

Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah

The current 'dumsor' looks like someone doesn’t want Bawumia to be President – Carlos

John Mahama

Scrap e-levy, betting tax other taxes now if you mean it – Mahama to Bawumia

I stand by my ‘incompetent Mahama’ comment – Bawumia

I can’t predict whether Mahama or Bawumia will win the 2024 elections – Owusu Bempah