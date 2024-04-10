Global InfoAnalytics poll predicting victory for Mahama not accurate – Bawumia’s Campaign Team

He further remarked that the survey appears incomplete and fails to provide adequate insights into the electorate’s opinions, indicating deficiencies in its methodology and execution.

“There is not a single organisation that is an authority over electoral polling and we have about four to six of them that we work with and unfortunately this particular poll you referenced is one that we have never received the indices that they use.

“We don’t have much that we can do about that particular one because it doesn’t tell much and looks scanty and really doesn’t tell of a polling that was done properly.”

Relatedly, Dr. Bawumia has said that digitization has saved Ghana a lot of money that would have been lost through corruption.

Speaking at the launch of LEADing Justice, a strategic framework document of the Chief Justice on her vision for the Judiciary and Judicial Service of Ghana, Bawumia highlighted the benefits of digitisation in the elimination of ghost pensioners and workers, resulting in savings of GHC480 million and GHC356 million respectively.