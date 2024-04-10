In a press briefing held in Accra, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Dr. Bawumia campaign, asserted that the survey results do not accurately represent the prevailing sentiment on the ground.
Global InfoAnalytics poll predicting victory for Mahama not accurate – Bawumia’s Campaign Team
The campaign team of New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has dismissed the findings of a recent survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics which predicts that John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 general elections.
Recommended articles
He further remarked that the survey appears incomplete and fails to provide adequate insights into the electorate’s opinions, indicating deficiencies in its methodology and execution.
“There is not a single organisation that is an authority over electoral polling and we have about four to six of them that we work with and unfortunately this particular poll you referenced is one that we have never received the indices that they use.
“We don’t have much that we can do about that particular one because it doesn’t tell much and looks scanty and really doesn’t tell of a polling that was done properly.”
Relatedly, Dr. Bawumia has said that digitization has saved Ghana a lot of money that would have been lost through corruption.
Speaking at the launch of LEADing Justice, a strategic framework document of the Chief Justice on her vision for the Judiciary and Judicial Service of Ghana, Bawumia highlighted the benefits of digitisation in the elimination of ghost pensioners and workers, resulting in savings of GHC480 million and GHC356 million respectively.
The Vice President expressed his delight in the Chief Justice's focus on digitisation, noting that Ghana has made major strides in this area within a short period. He emphasised the importance of digitisation in the judicial system, stating that it is crucial for the advancement of the judiciary.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh