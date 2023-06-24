Go and form your party – Bawumia aide to NPP aspirants

“I don’t accept that false narrative that the NPP has failed. It is a false narrative as Bawumia said in London,” Boako said o Accra-based radio station.

“No NPP member must also accept someone saying to them that the NPP has failed. NPP hasn’t failed, it is true that not all that we promised has been fulfilled,” he added before explaining further that no political party has ever fulfilled all its promises in Ghana’s political history.

“As for those that think Bawumia and the NPP have failed and our campaign will suffer, we will beg them very respectfully; go and form your own party and stand in its name to contest the election or go independent.

“None can contest the 2024 elections without the record of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia NPP government and that of the Kufuor government.

“But if you want to badmouth Bawumia in a typical case of giving the dog a bad name to hang it, them we will plead that you found a party and run on the ticket of the party or go independent if you are sacrosanct,” he stressed.

Dr Gideon Boako also noted that Dr Bawumia is a politician with a clear and articulated vision that anyone could easily identify with for the betterment of the country.

“He appears to be that politician who has a clear and well-articulated vision that you can identify with, see-through, and say that given all other conditions favourable, given that you have the right people to execute this vision, given that you have people with the willpower to execute this vision, everything will go well. These are the critical things that the country needs,” he indicated.

Dr. Boako further emphasized that the Vice President was the most influential politician in terms of visions and ideas.

