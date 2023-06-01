God should not punish Ghana with a leader like Dr. Bawumia – CPP Comms Director

Speaking in a panel discussion on Neat FM on May 31, 2023, he emphasized that as vice president, Dr. Bawumia had ample opportunities to make a positive impact on the nation but he couldn’t utilize the opportunity.

He added that if Bawumia possessed any transformative plans for Ghana, he should have implemented them during his tenure as vice president.

“So, what at all does Dr. Bawumia has that he wants to come and rule Ghanaians, that he can’t do it by this time, because he is vice president already, I mean if President Akufo-Addo is sick he is president, if President Akufo-Addo travels, he is president.

“So, what at all does vice president Bawumia want to do for Ghanaians that he cannot do it right now? Or does it mean that President Akufo-Addo has blocked him or what? because you see vice president Bawumia is actually the head of the economic management team, and for him, he is more disastrous than Ken Ofori-Atta, so if I look at vice president Bawumia, I see that he takes Ghanaians for granted,” he said.

He then invoked divine intervention, pleading for the nation not to be punished by the potential leadership of Dr. Bawumia.

“…what is it that Vice President Bawumia wants to do? And when you look at President Akufo-Addo’s speech he said that Bawumia was my reliable supporter in the darkest most tiring time, so he is a good friend to the president… we are looking for a new type of leadership in this country and it is clear that Dr. Bawumia is not that type of leader…so when I look at Dr. Bawumia my greatest prayer that I pray is that, oh Lord we know Ghanaians are sinners but don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia, Dear Lord please we beg you,” he added.