According to reports, his termination follows information forwarded to the Presidency by a team of medical doctors loyal to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that showed Dr. Baffour Awuah is a loyalist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes just two weeks after he was appointed by the President to head the Ghana Health Service.

Dr Baffour Awuah

Until his appointment, Dr. Awuah was the Medical Director of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

According to a letter dated November 5, 2019, and signed by Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bedietuo Asante, Dr. Awuah will head the GHS in an acting capacity "...pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission."

He replaces Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, who has been reassigned to the Presidency to take up a role as an advisor to President on health matters.

Nana Addo

Dr. Awuah, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) School of Business, is a Consultant Radiation Oncologist who has been working at the KATH since June 2010.