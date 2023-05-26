ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Group picks NPP presidential nomination forms on behalf of Bawumia

Emmanuel Tornyi

A group known as the 'Bawumia Fun Club' has picked the nomination forms on behalf of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The group after picking the forms said Dr. Bawumia deserves to be given the nod to lead the NPP to help the party 'Break the 8' and retain power in the 2024 elections.

Recommended articles

The group led by Ntim Jakari said "The Bawumia Fun Club decided that we will pay and go and present it to their father and our President to be. He is not aware we are doing this. We are taking him by surprise. After payment, we are going to the Jubilee House to present it to him."

He was of the view that Bawumia is the only person within the NPP that can transform the country if he is given the nod as the next President of Ghana.

The party announced that aspirants for the flagbearership race will GH¢50,000 as nomination fees.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MP elect for the Kumawu constituency, Ernest Yaw Anim.

EC declares NPP’s Ernest Anim winner of Kumawu by-election

File Photo

By-election: Residents in Kumawu choose a new MP today

Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene, Nana Kwame Mensah-Bonsu

Ashantis are not fools — Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene tells NPP

Alan Kyerematen and Nana Addo

Akufo-Addo has betrayed the sacrifices Alan Kyeremanten made for him – Buaben Asamoa