The group after picking the forms said Dr. Bawumia deserves to be given the nod to lead the NPP to help the party 'Break the 8' and retain power in the 2024 elections.
Group picks NPP presidential nomination forms on behalf of Bawumia
A group known as the 'Bawumia Fun Club' has picked the nomination forms on behalf of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.
The group led by Ntim Jakari said "The Bawumia Fun Club decided that we will pay and go and present it to their father and our President to be. He is not aware we are doing this. We are taking him by surprise. After payment, we are going to the Jubilee House to present it to him."
He was of the view that Bawumia is the only person within the NPP that can transform the country if he is given the nod as the next President of Ghana.
The party announced that aspirants for the flagbearership race will GH¢50,000 as nomination fees.
