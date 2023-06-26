Gyakye Quayson will be a Minister if I win the 2024 elections – Mahama

Mahama gave the assurance when he spoke to Assin North constituents over the weekend ahead of the by-election scheduled in the area on Tuesday, June 27.

“He [Gyake Quayson] is humble, God-fearing, and respects everyone. If God helps me to be president, nothing will stop me from appointing him as a minister. Even as an opposition MP, look at what he has been able to do in terms of development from his own pockets. Just imagine what he would do if he becomes a minister,” Mahama added.

The Electoral Commission scheduled a by-election in Assin North following the nullification of the 2020 parliamentary election in the area, which was won by Mr. Quayson.

John Mahama also declared recently that the victory of the NDC in the 2024 elections will start in Assin North.

He said the imminent victory of the party would be a testament to the government’s abysmal economic performance and urged the people to retain Mr. James Gyakye Quayson as their Member of Parliament to accelerate development.

At a rally to canvass votes for the party at Assin-Bereku, he called on the people not to fall prey to NPP’s promises and vote-buying tricks.

“Our victory in 2024 starts from here and is ordained by God. I’m of a strong belief that God will make NDC victorious in this by-election.

“God has given the authority to you the people of Assin North to end the economic impunity and leadership paralysis exhibited by the government,” he stated.