Have faith in me to deal with corruption if elected President — Kennedy Agyapong

That, he said, would ensure accountability from public officeholders and deliver the desired development for Ghanaians.

Addressing the media after submitting his nomination forms at the party headquarters on June 21, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong said "I believe in accountability. If God gives me the nod, he (pointing at his Campaign Manager) will be the Chief of Staff. Listen to me very carefully, one strike and he is out. Ghana first, and he comes second.

"If he does anything against this country, I will fire him. That is the only way we can move this country forward. So, can you imagine if I have fired my Chief of Staff? The rest would sit up because even if the Chief of Staff has been fired, what about me the director, what about me the manager? It trickles down and we become disciplined."

He also assured Ghanaian youth that he will tackle the unemployment challenge in the country.

According to him, he would prioritise job creation to deal with the youth unemployment challenge the country is grappling with adding that unemployment has been a significant challenge for the government and successive administrations over the years.