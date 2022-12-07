Here are all the candidates vying for NDC national executive positions

A total of 81 aspirants went through the vetting and balloting processes to enable them to compete in the elections.

The positions that are up for grabs in the national contest are Chairman, Vice-Chairman, General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary, Organiser and Deputy Organiser, Communication Officer and Deputy Communication Officer.

The rest are the Women's Organiser and Deputy Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser and Deputy Youth Organiser, Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and National Executive Committee members.

For the National Chairman position, four stalwarts of the party would lock horns in that contest.

They are the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Armah Ashitey, and a former Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Yaw Adusei.

For the General Secretary race, another hot one is being contested by the Deputy General Secretary Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, and Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, a former MP for Ketu South.

The Women's Organiser contest would be a straight fight between the incumbent, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw, and Margaret Ansei, a former MCE for Suhum.

The Youth Organiser contest would be between the incumbent, George Opare Addo, and the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Brogya Genfi.

Pulse.com.gh all the contestants in the NDC national elections.

CHAIRMAN

SAMUEL YAW ADUSEI - 1

JOHNSON ASEIDU NKETIA - 2

SAMUEL OFOSU AMPOFO - 3

NII ARMAH ASHIETEY - 4

VICE CHAIRMAN

SHERIF ABDUL-NASIRU - 1

ABANGA YAKUBU ALHASSAN - 2

DR. SHERRY AYITTEY - 3

SETH OFORI OHENE - 4

AWUDU SOFO AZOURKA - 5

ALHAJI AMADU B. SOROGHO - 6

ALHAJI HABIBU ADRAMANI - 7

EVELYN ENYONAM MENSAH - 8

GENERAL SECRETARY

ELVIS AFRIYIE ANKRAH - 1

FIFI FIAVI KWETEY - 2

DR. PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR - 3

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

FRANCIS LANME GURIBE - 1

CATHERINE DEYNU - 2

BARBARA SERWAA ASAMOAH - 3

GBANDE FOYO MUSTAPHA - 4

KWAME ZU - 5

BRADI PAUL OPATA - 6

EVANS AMOO - 7

NATIONAL ORGANIZER

JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA - 1

HENRY OSEI AKOTO - 2

MAHDI MOHAMMED GIBRILL - 3

SIDII ABUBAKARI - 4

SOLOMON YAW NKANSAH - 5

CHIEF HAMILTON BINEY NIXON - 6

JOSEPH YAMMIN - 7

DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER

KOBBY BARLON 1

HABIB MOHAMMED TAHIRU 2

ELIKEM ERIC KEVIN KWAME KOTOKO 3

ALHAJI YAW KUNDOW 4

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

SAMMY GYAMFI

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

GODWIN AKO GUNN - 1

ADONGO ATULE JACOB - 2

MALIK BASINTALE - 3

KWAKU BOAHEN ANTHONY - 4

MOHAMMED NAZIRU - 5

YOUTH ORGANIZER

BROGYA GENFI - 1

GEORGE OPARE ADDO - 2

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER

OSMAN ABDULAI AYARIGA - 1

RUTH DELA SEDDOH - 2

BRIGHT NUDOKPO HONU - 3

SULEMANA ABDUL KARIM - 4

MOHAMMED ABUBAKARI SADIQ GOMBILLA - 5

KABIRU AHMED - 6

ERIC DADSON - 7

PENDILOCK OWUSU ASARE - 8

OBED OPINTAN - 9

JUDE SEKLEY - 10

WOMEN ORGANIZER

MARGARET ANSEI- 1

DR. HANNA LOUISA BISIW - 2

DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER

ABIGAIL AKWABEA ELORM MENSAH - 1

FELICIA DZIFA TEGAH - 2

JESSIE ADAMS - 3

HAJIA ALIJATA SULEMANA - 4

ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR-

ABASS ZULKARNAIN KAMBARI - 1

HON. ALHAJI BABANLAMIE ABU SADAT - 2

MAMAH MOHAMMED COLE YOUNGER - 3

ABDUL-AZIZ MOHAMMED - 4

YAKUBU MAHMUD MUDI - 5

NEC MEMBERS

EPHRAIM NII TAN SACKEY - 1

PEREZ FERNANDEZ ARMAH LARYEA - 2

ISSAHAKU ISSAH ADEL - 3

REV. IRENE SENA AGBLEKE - 4

ABDULLAH FARRAKHAN ISHAQ - 5

MALIK ADAMA - 6

VICTORIA KUMA-MINTAH - 7

EMMANUEL EWOENAM YAO ADZOME-DZOKANDA - 8

CECILIA N. ASAGA - 9

EBENEZER EFFAH HACKMAN - 10

NAJAWA ALHAJI ISSAH - 11

STEPHEN LADZEDO - 12

ANITA ANNAN - 13

RANSFORD CHATMAN VANNI-AMOAH - 14

THOMAS AYISI KUMAH - 15

WONDER VICTOR KUTOR - 16

MOHAMMED MAMUDU - 17

ARABA TAGOE - 18