Here's why Ken Dzirasah wants Asiedu Nketiah to go unopposed


NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah speaks on Sammy Gyamfi play

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah speaks on Sammy Gyamfi

The biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will go to the polls in October to elect national officers to guide the party into the 2020 general elections.

Aside the position of the national Chairman, one of the hotly contested positions is that of the General Secretary.

And deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho is contesting against his boss and the incumbent, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

However, former Second Speaker of Parliament Ken Dzirasah thinks it's not the right time for Koku to contest and Nketiah, popularly General Mosquito, and that Nketiah should go unopposed.

And here are his reasons:

"My plea is to my young good friend (Anyidoho), that he still has a long period to grow and that I am confident that after this four years of an additional tenure for General Mosquito he would have been more than ripe to assume the position that he is aspiring for now."

Deputy general secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho play

Deputy general secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho

 

"The defeat of the NDC cannot be ascribable to the poor performance of General Mosquito (Mr Nketiah) because I followed up his performance and how he managed the secretariat".

Mr Dzirasah insists that Anyidoho will only be 'ripe' to succeed General Mosquito after the latter serves another four years in the role.

