Adorye will face the committee with the Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant, Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, and Musa Sulemana.
Hopeson Adorye dragged to face NPP disciplinary committee
A member of the Alan Kyerematen flagbearership campaign team, Hopeson Adorye been referred to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) disciplinary committee for misconducting themselves during the just-ended Super Delegates Conference.
The party in a statement said their referral to the disciplinary committee is in direct response to evidence, including video and photographic materials, which suggest potential violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3(5)(A) of the party's Constitution and a potential misconduct under Article 4(7).
It further stated that in relation to Kennedy Agyapong, he will be summoned before the disciplinary committee to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made against certain personalities in a video that has since gone viral on social media and mainstream media.
This comes after Adorye made a number of explosive revelations at the NPP headquarters on August 26, 2023, after the votes had been counted and declared.
He claimed that huge sums of money in foreign and local currencies exchanged hands as part of the inducement for votes in favour of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.
According to him, "In this election, money played a role, money, money. Money played a role, we are unafraid to make these claims. You could give someone US$5,000, what are you talking about?"
"We also shared money...but whose was bigger? How can you give one person 100,000 cedis to go and vote?" he asked.
"What are you talking about? Go to Ashanti Region and ask," he added.
