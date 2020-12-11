The calls follow the inclusion of the senior minister in the Transition Team after the electoral commission declared the president as having been reelected on Wednesday, December 9.

According to some Ghanaians who took to Twitter to express their opinions, Osafo Marfo and others such as the finance minister Ken Ofori Atta and Gabby Okyere-Darko are the cause of the NPP’s woes and the near loss of the just-ended election.

Below are some Twitter reactions to the inclusion of Yaw Osafo Marfo in the transition team constituted by President Akufo Addo after his reelection: