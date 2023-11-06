How the 16 regions voted for Bawumia

The Greater Accra Region came in second, with 19,002 votes out of a total of 36,534 valid votes. The Eastern Region followed closely, securing 13,387 votes from a total of 20,305.

The Ashanti Region's resounding victory holds special significance, given its status as the stronghold of the ruling party and the fierce competition from other candidates who campaigned in the region. Despite the interests, investments, and campaigns against Dr. Bawumia, the Ashanti Region's DMB Coordinating Team showcased exceptional dedication and strategic prowess.

Several constituency chairmen attributed the region's success to the hard work and innovative strategies adopted by the Coordinating Team. Nhyiaeso constituency chairman, who has 26 years of experience, stated that he had never witnessed such an inclusive, innovative, and sharp campaign approach in the Ashanti Region. He commended the region's exceptional performance.

Odotobri chairman, who also serves as the Dean of the chairmen, highlighted the importance of the Ashanti DMB campaign team's model in guiding the national campaign of Dr. Bawumia. He emphasized that the NPP would need the strategic guidance of the Ashanti team to achieve the unprecedented goal of "Breaking The 8" in the upcoming general elections.

Dr. Bawumia's victory in the presidential primaries was declared on Saturday, marking a historic moment in the New Patriotic Party's history since its formal establishment in 1992. The overwhelming support from the Ashanti Region, along with significant backing from the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions, showcases the Vice President's popularity and the effectiveness of his campaign teams across the country.