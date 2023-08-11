I don't regret snatching ballots papers in Parliament — Carlos Ahenkorah

He said "A lot of my colleagues did not understand why I snatched the ballots but today they turn to hail me. A lot of them say if they knew that things were going to be so tough in parliament as we experience today, what happened to you would have happened to you. A whole party, NDC parliamentarians mostly oppose our policies in parliament with the support of the Speaker of Parliament. How is that possible?" he quizzed.

Ahenkorah added: "So what happened there was my dedication and commitment to NPP and my loyalty. Even though I don’t think I’m going to do it again, I don't regret doing it."

On January 7, 2021, there was drama in Parliament when Carlos Ahenkorah, snatched some ballot papers and attempted to flee from the Chamber.

It all happened when the Tema West MP who was not part of those counting the ballot papers sensed the possibility of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nominated Speaker, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, losing out to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Alban Bagbin.

Ahenkorah snatched uncounted ballot papers in the Speaker of Parliament elections and attempted to bolt with them.

But the security detail inside the House attempted to stop him from getting out but he succeeded in exiting and was pursued outside.

