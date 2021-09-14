RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I have decided to be a polling agent in future elections - Mahama

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), John Mahama, has opted to be a party agent in future elections.

He urged the party supporters to be ready to battle with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), especially in the 2024 elections.

According to him, NDC being vigilant at the polling stations and collation centres is the surest way to win to avoid rigging by their opponent.

He said "Let's ensure the figures from the various polling stations are a true reflection of the results that will be declared. I have decided to be a polling agent in future elections."

Speaking at Sefwi-Akontombra in the Western North Region as part of his 'Thank you' tour of the middle belt; namely, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, and Western North regions, he thanked party members for their unflinching support and assured them that the party would win any election that was free and fair.

