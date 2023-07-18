I sacrificed and stepped down for Nana Addo in 2007 for peace in NPP — Alan

Speaking to delegates and members of the NPP in the Volta region, Alan said "I made the greatest political sacrifice in the history of Ghana's politics by stepping down for Nana Addo. It was in the supreme interest of the NPP to foster unity."

He stated that he is the only marketable candidate to win power for the NPP in the 2024 presidential elections and also has good messages to the people of Ghana.

He said the choice of candidate, campaign message, and campaign style of all political parties will play crucial roles in determining the outcome of the elections.

Alan indicated the importance of choosing a candidate to lead the NPP will be based on who had the credibility to win the trust of the electorates.