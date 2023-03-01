ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I will restore prosperity to Ghanaians in 2 years if I become President – Dr. Duffuor

Evans Annang

Dr. Kawabena Duffuor, a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to bring Ghana back to its glory days if elected as President.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, NDC flagbearer aspirant
Dr Kwabena Duffuor, NDC flagbearer aspirant

He said a government under him will use two (2) years to restore the country on the path to prosperity.

Recommended articles

Addressing the Greater Accra regional executives of the NDC at their office, Dr. Duffuor stressed that he is the man to help Ghana out of its economic difficulties.

“We are in a very serious crisis. If we don’t work hard, we will just move from crash into catastrophe; it can happen if we don’t work together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve said somewhere that under the new NDC administration, it will not take more than 2 years to restore prosperity to Ghana. No. We can do it. We have the skills; the NDC. If you look at our history, under the first 8 years under the fourth republic, the public investment profile had been the best.

“We are spending 65% of our revenue in public investments: 1993, 1996 under Rawlings – the highest ever. Now, it’s about 20% or so,” he explained.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor
Dr Kwabena Duffuor Pulse Ghana

He had visited the Greater Accra Office of the National Democratic Congress to seek the blessings and inform the regional executives of his intention to tour the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

His tour will be the first in a series of nationwide tours that he intends to embark on towards his bid to convince delegates of the NDC to vote for him as the party’s next presidential candidate.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Muhammadu Buhari raises Bola Tinubu's hand [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Tinubu wins 99.4% of votes in Buhari's polling unit

NDC freshers

Here are 7 ‘freshers’ contesting to be MPs on ticket of NDC

Electoral offences that can get you into trouble on election day.

Electoral offences that can get you into trouble on election day

Ghanaian parliamentarians who are voluntarily retiring from lawmaking

5 Ghanaian MPs who are voluntarily retiring from lawmaking