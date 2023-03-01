I will restore prosperity to Ghanaians in 2 years if I become President – Dr. Duffuor

Addressing the Greater Accra regional executives of the NDC at their office, Dr. Duffuor stressed that he is the man to help Ghana out of its economic difficulties.

“We are in a very serious crisis. If we don’t work hard, we will just move from crash into catastrophe; it can happen if we don’t work together.

“I’ve said somewhere that under the new NDC administration, it will not take more than 2 years to restore prosperity to Ghana. No. We can do it. We have the skills; the NDC. If you look at our history, under the first 8 years under the fourth republic, the public investment profile had been the best.

“We are spending 65% of our revenue in public investments: 1993, 1996 under Rawlings – the highest ever. Now, it’s about 20% or so,” he explained.

Pulse Ghana

He had visited the Greater Accra Office of the National Democratic Congress to seek the blessings and inform the regional executives of his intention to tour the region.

