I won’t accept an offer to be Bawumia’s running mate – Ken Agyapong

He said even if he is offered the role to partner the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he will decline.
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has disclosed that he will not involve himself deeply in the campaign of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
During an appearance on the KSM Show on Accra-based Pan African Television on Friday (February 23), Mr. Agyapong emphasized that Dr. Bawumia should be given the autonomy to make his own decisions.
“I wouldn’t do it, I just want to allow him to do whatever he wants to do. I don’t want to be vice. What am I going to say.”
“I believe in democracy so, I want it to work. I will stay back and watch and whatever I have to do, I will do to contribute,” he said.
“But I won’t accept vice as, if at all cost, Kennedy Agyapong has to be among the leaders. One thing I have always said is that you don’t need to be president to effect change in people’s lives. I have businesses that have employed many Ghanaians and put food on their table, and it’s self-gratifying,” Mr Agyapong said.
In the NPP's presidential primary held late last year, Vice-President Dr. Bawumia secured 118,210 votes, amounting to 61.47% of the total valid votes cast, triumphing over his main rival, Mr. Agyapong, who garnered 71,996 votes, representing 37.41% of the votes.
