I won’t accept an offer to be Bawumia’s running mate – Ken Agyapong

During an appearance on the KSM Show on Accra-based Pan African Television on Friday (February 23), Mr. Agyapong emphasized that Dr. Bawumia should be given the autonomy to make his own decisions.

“I wouldn’t do it, I just want to allow him to do whatever he wants to do. I don’t want to be vice. What am I going to say.”

“I believe in democracy so, I want it to work. I will stay back and watch and whatever I have to do, I will do to contribute,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“But I won’t accept vice as, if at all cost, Kennedy Agyapong has to be among the leaders. One thing I have always said is that you don’t need to be president to effect change in people’s lives. I have businesses that have employed many Ghanaians and put food on their table, and it’s self-gratifying,” Mr Agyapong said.