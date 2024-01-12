I won’t go to the Supreme Court because I’ll win the 2024 elections – Mahama

Speaking in Dzodze of the Ketu North constituency as part of his tour of the Volta Region on Friday, January 12, the flagbearer of the NDC said “The time has come for a critical change that Ghanaians need to happen. Ghanaians have suffered enough under this reckless, this incompetent, this clueless, this useless government.”

“We will not sleep until Madam Jean Mensah has the unpleasant duty of naming the NDC as the winners of the 2024 elections, and by the grace of God (Insha Allah) whether the electoral officers like it or not, they will declare the NDC winners,” he added.

He further stated “Somebody says if anybody loses, they should go to the Supreme Court, I’m not going to the Supreme Court because I’m not going to lose, maybe that person will rather go to court.

“Elections are going to be decided at the polling station, and the coalition center. That is where NDC is going to win. We won’t go to the Supreme Court again because we will not get justice there.”