I won't let politics destroy our brotherhood — Fred Nuamah tells John Dumelo

Emmanuel Tornyi

Ghanaian actor Fred Nuamah who is lacing his boot to contest the parliamentary seat at Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has responded to claims that he is no longer friends with his colleague John Dumelo.

Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo
Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo

According to him, indeed John is not his friend, but rather a brother.

Fred Nuamah speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, March 18, 2023, about whether or not his decision to contest the Ayawaso West parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC against John Dumelo has strained their friendship.

Last week, John Dumelo had said he was no longer friends with Fred while he denied earlier reports that he gave Fred his blessings to contest.

Fred interestingly confirmed that John is not his friend but rather his brother and as such he would not allow politics to end their brotherhood.

"John is not my friend, he is my brother and I would never allow politics to come between us nor would I allow politics to destroy our brotherhood," he said.

Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo
Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

"Aside from John being a brother to me, the NDC is one party, so this controversy between John and I, would be settled at home and for all you know, the issue may have already been resolved," he added.

He explained that his decision to contest the NDC parliamentary seat against his brother was solely informed by calls from party loyalists and constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Fred Nuamah is a film director and producer best known for his role in the movie The Game.

He is also the founder and CEO of Ghana Movie Awards and Ghana TV series Awards, an annual award show that recognizes excellence in the film industry.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
