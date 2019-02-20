She expressed sadness that the work of the ICC has over the years been viewed with suspicion by some member states of the African Union.

She made this known in a bilateral meeting with former President John Mahama at the gathering of global leaders at the Munich Security Conference 2019, focused on relations between the Court and Africa, how to improve the confidence of the African continent and people in the court and issues of human rights around the world.

Ms Bensouda congratulated Mahama on his role in consolidating democracy in Africa.

She was also impressed with the former President's work as chairman of the Tana Forum.

The ICC was set up to investigate, and tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community: genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.

The Court is participating in a global fight to end impunity, and through international criminal justice, the Court aims to hold those responsible accountable for their crimes and to help prevent these crimes from happening again.