If they shoot one NDC member we'll also shoot — Mustapha Gbande warns NPP

He said the outcome only further strengthened Ghana's democratic credentials by the conduct of it.

The NDC's James Gyakye Quayson, whose dual citizenship brouhaha occasioned the by-election, won decisively by 57.56 percent.

He beat his contenders from the NPP and Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

But Mustapha Gbande said Nana Addo's congratulatory message to the NDC is 'needless' since the president deliberately ignored to comment on the various attacks on national executive members of the NDC in his message.

He suggested that the President's posture was 'hypocritical' and must publicly condemn the attacks that happened during the by-election.

According to him, "If he [President Nana Addo] doesn't condemn the attempt by the government and the NPP to kill the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, the attempt to kill the National Communication Officer of the NDC, the attempt to kill the deputy National Communication Officer of the NDC...Nana Addo didn't see that?"

Following the violent attacks on the National Executives of the NDC, he said the party is preparing very well for the 2024 general elections.

He declared that the NDC will go into the 2024 elections with an "eye for an eye" principle.

He further added that if the NPP shoots any NDC member, the party will also retaliate and shoot any NPP member in response.

"We are well prepared, we will return to them the same gesture if the need arises...If they shoot one NDC member we'll also shoot an NPP member, that’s the way to go in 2024," Mustapha Gbande declared.

Gyakye Quayson won with 17,245 votes, representing 57.56 percent of the valid votes cast, with the NPP candidate, Charles Opoku, coming second with 12,630 votes, representing 42.15 percent.