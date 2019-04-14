He said he gets headache when his critics say he cannot fulfill them, noting that he will keep his electoral promise to "shame" them.

The President was addressing a durbar at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region as part of his four-day tour of the Bono East and Ahafo Regions when he made the remark.

Citing some of his achievements his critics say were unachievable, he said: “On the creation of the regions, you are all aware my opponents said I was only deceiving Ghanaians to get votes. Have we not created the regions?

"We said Youth in Afforestation and Planting for Food and Jobs, we have done them."

He continued: "Whatever I promised they said I cannot do it. I always get headaches when I hear people saying this. I am going to fulfil my promises one after the other to shame my critics."

On job creation, the president doubted his policies that has created hundreds of jobs.

“Three Hundred people have been employed under NABCO in the Tano North Constituency, under Planting for Food and Jobs, Youth in Afforestation, Pollination, 2,500 youths have been employed. We are doing this to show Ghanaians that they have not wasted their votes on us,” the president said.