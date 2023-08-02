I'll introduce 'One Constituency 10 appointments policy' if I win election 2024 — Bawumia

He said "Party loyalists tell me that when the party is voted into power to form a government, they are left out in the processes of governance. That is why I'm coming up with three initiatives that I believe that if effectively utilized the party and the government will be well integrated. The first one is appointments. Anytime there are appointments, the constituencies normally say they have been left out."

Addressing some delegates at the Awutu Senya East constituency on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Dr. Bawumia said successive governments had often ignored the constituencies during appointments, and this had been a cause of concern for constituents.

He stated that if elected as President, he'll make about 7000 appointments, across the 275 constituencies which will add one more next year to make them 276, "so my plan is that some of the 7000 appointees can come from the constituencies."

