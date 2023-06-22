I'll reduce Ghana's unemployment rate — Kennedy Agyapong promises

Addressing the press after submitting his nomination forms at the party headquarters on June 21, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong said that previous politicians had failed to address the problem adequately despite the abundant resources bestowed upon Ghana.

He stated that unemployment has been a significant challenge for the government and successive administrations over the years.

He urged the nation to have faith in his abilities, emphasizing his track record of delivering on promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a Member of Parliament for the past 23 years, I have to admit that the challenge of the government and successive governments has been unemployment.

"I want everybody to believe in me—those of you watching, to believe in me that whatever I say, by the grace of God and with good health, I deliver," Agyapong stated.

He said drawing on his extensive experience as a politician and parliamentarian, he has identified unemployment as a key issue that requires urgent attention.

"With the experience of 23 years as a politician and parliamentarian, one key problem, as I said and have identified, is unemployment, and to move this country forward, we need to make sure that we create job opportunities, especially for the youth.

"So far, I have visited 180 constituencies, and I have come to realize that we, as politicians, have done a disservice to the nation. With the arable land, rivers, and sea that God has given to us... but everywhere you go, especially the Volta Region, the resources are untapped, and I want Ghanaians to give me the opportunity and challenge me so that I will make sure I turn the fortunes of this country around," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT