I'm bitter and frustrated, but NDC as the alternative is dangerous - Ken Agyapong

Sammy Danso Eghan

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has appealed to Ghanaians to release their frustrations with the current government.

He made this appeal while speaking at a charged mini rally at Effiekuma Police Park in Takoradi on Saturday, 17 August 2024, ahead of the party’s manifesto launch.

Kennedy Agyapong explained that while he is also frustrated by the current government, he has chosen to let go of his frustrations and vote massively for the NPP. According to him, the alternative would be detrimental for the youth he represents, which is why he has decided to support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia despite his frustrations.

"I understand the bitterness and frustration that many of you feel, but I can confidently say that I am the most frustrated person among all. However, we have set aside our differences for the love of the party,” he appealed.

He also urged the members of the party to forgive the leadership for any wrongdoing and forge into the elections with unity as it is crucial for the party's victory in the upcoming elections.

“So, I urge you to forgive your brothers and sisters, and let us work together towards a victorious outcome in the upcoming elections,” Kennedy Agyapong urged.

Dr. Matthew Opoku slammed the NDC, saying they represent the past, while the NPP embodies the future. He also emphasised the NPP’s role as the saviour, redeeming Ghanaians from the mess the NDC created.

Sammy Danso Eghan

