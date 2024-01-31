ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I'm committed to the values of the NPP to 'break the 8' — Adwoa Safo

Emmanuel Tornyi

Following her defeat in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries, Dome-Kwabenya lawmaker Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied rumours indicating that she is lacing her boot to contest as an independent candidate in the December elections.

Sarah Adwoa Safo
Sarah Adwoa Safo

She affirmed her unwavering commitment to the core values of the NPP, stating unequivocally, she had no intention whatsoever of running as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming December 7, 2024, presidential and parliamentary elections or at any point in the foreseeable future.

Recommended articles

In a statement, Adwoa Safo emphasized her enduring dedication to the NPP's shared values and the collective goal of securing victory in the December 7, 2024, elections alongside Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in their pursuit to "break the 8."

Sarah Adwoa Safo
Sarah Adwoa Safo Pulse Ghana

She conveyed her commitment to working together with the party leadership in the constituency, aiming to maximize votes in the general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adwoa Safo lost to the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Authority, Mike Oquaye Jnr who polled over 1194 while Adwoa Safo polled 328.

A third candidate, Sheela Oppong Sakyi placed third with a little of 100 votes.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Sarah Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong

NPP loses 47 'experienced' MPs

John Mahama

Be cautious and responsible in utilising IMF cash - Mahama advises Akufo-Addo

Nana Akomea

2024 polls: NPP is not popular — Nana Akomea

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza

Over 3000 police officers are NPP branch executives? — NDC MP Agbodza asks