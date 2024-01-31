She affirmed her unwavering commitment to the core values of the NPP, stating unequivocally, she had no intention whatsoever of running as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming December 7, 2024, presidential and parliamentary elections or at any point in the foreseeable future.
I'm committed to the values of the NPP to 'break the 8' — Adwoa Safo
Following her defeat in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries, Dome-Kwabenya lawmaker Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied rumours indicating that she is lacing her boot to contest as an independent candidate in the December elections.
Recommended articles
In a statement, Adwoa Safo emphasized her enduring dedication to the NPP's shared values and the collective goal of securing victory in the December 7, 2024, elections alongside Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in their pursuit to "break the 8."
She conveyed her commitment to working together with the party leadership in the constituency, aiming to maximize votes in the general elections.
Adwoa Safo lost to the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Authority, Mike Oquaye Jnr who polled over 1194 while Adwoa Safo polled 328.
A third candidate, Sheela Oppong Sakyi placed third with a little of 100 votes.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh