I’m not leaving the NDC to form a new party - Dr. Duffuor

Dr Duffuor in a statement expressed his commitment to the NDC and called for unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“I have become aware of some concerns from the rank and file of the NDC, that I intend to leave the NDC to form another party. I wish to state that I have no such intentions and remain committed to the NDC as I have always been.

“The NDC is my home as it is for us all, and I will always remain loyal to our party. Let us come together towards the cause of victory for our party and progress for our nation. The NDC belongs to us, and we have a charge to keep its flame burning. So let us get to work”.

“If there is anything more I have gained from this period, it is a deepening of my love for this great party from the stories of people I was privileged to meet on the campaign trail. As such, I remain committed towards the cause of the NDC as I have in times past, for as long as our quest for a better Ghana endures.”

Dr Duffuor withdrew from the NDC presidential race citing irregularities with the voters’ register and the photo album.

His withdrawal came on the same day he withdrew his suit against the party that sought to stop the party from proceeding with Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, the flagbearer elect of the NDC, John Mahama has asked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to start preparing their handing over notes.

According to the former President, his re-election to lead the NDC into the 2024 election is just the beginning of events that will pave the way for the party’s recapture of power from the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Mahama said these among other things on Monday, May 15, 2023, while delivering a formal acceptance speech after his victory in the presidential primaries of the NDC on Saturday, May 13.

“They must start preparing their handover notes and get ready to account to the people for their stewardship,” he said at the University of Development Studies.