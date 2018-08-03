Pulse.com.gh logo
I'm running for re-election - Asiedu Nketiah


I'm running for re-election - Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that he will seek re-election.

He announced this at a press conference organised to communicate the dates of the National Congress of the NDC in Accra.

He told journalists at the party headquarters that, the party per the constitution is supposed to elect its presidential candidate 24 months to an election and after calculation; the party is expected to elect its flagbearer by December 7, 2018. He said, we have to give the candidates enough time to go across the country and campaign.

Earlier, Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho has declared his intention to contest to be the scribe saying Nketiah has given him his blessings to do so.

However, the declaration by Mr Nketia will pave way for a though contest between the two. When contacted to comment, Mr Anyidoho declined because he would not want to engage in a media banter with his boss. Meanwhile, the party has officially paved the way for interested persons who are seeking to represent the party to declare their intention.

Mr Nketia cautioned all candidates seeking to contest regional, national and the presidential slot to desist from engaging in flamboyant campaigns considering the economic hardship in the country. Party executives have also been prevented from using party structures to endorse a candidate although they are allowed to do so as individuals.

