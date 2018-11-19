Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


I'm taking a break from politics - Anita Desoso reveals

Desoso lost to Mr Joshua Akamba in Saturday’s National Delegates Congress held at the Ghana Trade Fair Centre, on 17 November 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anita Desoso play

Anita Desoso

Anita Desoso, a former 1st Vice Chair of the National Democratic Congess (NDC), has disclosed that she is taking a sabbatical from active politics.

Desoso, who also lost as a National Organiser contender at the NDC delegates congress over the weekend, said it's time to take a break.

“I have done politics for 39 good years and I have never been on leave. I am taking a break, I am not quitting the party, I wish everybody in the party well", she said.

She, however, added that she is not quitting the NDC as it is being speculated in the media.

READ ALSO: 'Several factors involved' caused my defeat- Fred Agbenyo

“I haven’t resigned from the party, I am only taking a break, I will be back", she claimed.

Anita Desooso play

Anita Desooso

 

Desoso lost to Mr Joshua Akamba in Saturday’s National Delegates Congress held at the Ghana Trade Fair Centre, on 17 November 2018.

She added that, "I thank all the people who voted for me, although it didn’t go as we expected."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

I'll return NDC to power in 2020 - Ofosu Ampofo vows I'll return NDC to power in 2020 - Ofosu Ampofo vows
Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to save them under Nana Addo - Mahama Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to save them under Nana Addo - Mahama
Criminals can't rule this country - Kennedy Agyapong warns NPP leaders Criminals can't rule this country - Kennedy Agyapong warns NPP leaders
No Voltarian was elected; NDC must be worried – Anita De-Soso warns No Voltarian was elected; NDC must be worried – Anita De-Soso warns
Only ‘witches and wizards’ don’t support Mahama – Allotey Jacobs Only ‘witches and wizards’ don’t support Mahama – Allotey Jacobs
Never try to oust your boss – Ade Coker to Koku Never try to oust your boss – Ade Coker to Koku

Recommended Videos

Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin
EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall
Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo



Politics

Voltarians have been ousted from the NDC- Anita De-Soso
'Several factors involved' caused my defeat- Fred Agbenyo
Here are all the newly elected NDC national executives
Asiedu Nketia sweeps to third term victory as NDC General Secretary
X
Advertisement