I'm taking a break from politics - Anita Desoso reveals

Anita Desoso, a former 1st Vice Chair of the National Democratic Congess (NDC), has disclosed that she is taking a sabbatical from active politics.

Desoso, who also lost as a National Organiser contender at the NDC delegates congress over the weekend, said it's time to take a break.

“I have done politics for 39 good years and I have never been on leave. I am taking a break, I am not quitting the party, I wish everybody in the party well", she said.

She, however, added that she is not quitting the NDC as it is being speculated in the media.

“I haven’t resigned from the party, I am only taking a break, I will be back", she claimed.

Desoso lost to Mr Joshua Akamba in Saturday’s National Delegates Congress held at the Ghana Trade Fair Centre, on 17 November 2018.

She added that, "I thank all the people who voted for me, although it didn’t go as we expected."