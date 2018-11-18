news

Fred Agbenyo has attributed his defeat in the party's Communications Officer position to "several other factors involved."

He told Joy News his defeat didn't come as a surprise to him but praised his rival's ability to deliver.

"I am not surprised about my defeat

"There were several other factors that was involved but that is history.

"I have no doubt about his ability to continue from where we left off," he said.

Fred, as he is popularly called, is the current Deputy Communication's Officer of the party.

He had hoped to become the substantive Communications Officer.

Sammy Gyamfi defeated him in a landslide victory, polling 6225 votes against Fred's 2069 votes.