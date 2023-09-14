I’m the one God has chosen to lead the NPP – Kennedy Agyapong

Speaking to the media after balloting on September 13, 2023, he expressed the belief that being drawn number one on the ballot for the second successive time was a clear indication from God that he should be entrusted with the mantle of leadership.

He noted that this divine message is apparent to anyone who subscribes to biblical wisdom.

"It is clear that I am the person God has chosen to lead the NPP. If you believe in the Bible… because everywhere I go, Kennedy Agyapong is number one. It is a clear indication that I should be given a chance to lead this country."

He highlighted that he drew the number one spot in the super delegates' election and has once again drawn number one in the upcoming party congress.

These occurrences, he believes, offer undeniable proof of his presidential destiny.

"The signs are clearly on the wall that if you vote for Kennedy Agyapong, he will definitely lead this country and break the eight."

In the balloting held in Accra on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong picked the first slot followed by Mahamudu Bawumia who picked the second slot.

