It’s not grammar or Ph.D that’ll be used to elect NPP’s flagbearer – Kennedy Agyapong

In a report by MyNewsGh.com, the vociferous lawmaker in a viral video said he is not intimidated by English.

He opined “It’s not just about being bookish and speaking big grammar that matters because which people speak big English and are among the rich.

He said “What level did Bill Gates school up to, it’s not just about your big grammar but it’s good to educate yourself that one no two ways about it”

“But when you get over-excited that you are the one who has schooled the most and you can speak big grammar then you will end up working for Kennedy Agyapong,” he bragged.

He added: “Because I accept that I’m a villager who has worked hard and God has also blessed me, so your big grammar wouldn’t intimidate me.

“I will use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D. because I’m practical, case close,” he concluded in the viral video.

In 2022, Mr. Agyapong opened up on his presidential ambitions on the ticket of the NPP saying he is the best option as presidential candidate for the party in the next general elections.