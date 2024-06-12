I've excelled as Vice President; promote me to President - Bawumia to Ghanaians

"My work speaks for itself. If you compare the various Vice Presidents under the Fourth Republic, you can tell that my work rate stands out. If you ask John Mahama to point out even one policy initiative he spearheaded as Vice President, he can’t. I have 33 policies I’ve spearheaded. So the score is 33-0. Please promote me to become president because I’ve excelled as Vice President," Dr. Bawumia stated.

He also emphasised his long-term commitment to Ghana, arguing that his potential eight-year term would ensure greater accountability compared to Mahama's four-year term. "It is best to vote for someone who will be accountable than someone who has asked for a honeymoon even though he has just four years to be president," he said to the enthusiastic crowd.

Dr. Bawumia's campaign in the Ashanti Region is part of his broader effort to engage with the youth and other stakeholders, showcasing his extensive contributions and policy initiatives as key reasons for his presidential bid.

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, the Vice President has commenced the distribution of tablets to senior high school students across the country.

This initiative is a significant step forward in integrating Information Communication Technology (ICT) into the education system and aims to provide students with the necessary materials for their studies.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently launched the Smart School Project, which will involve distributing 1.3 million Smart Tablets to students in schools nationwide.