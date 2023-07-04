James Gyakye Quayson to be sworn in as new Assin North MP today

Whilst James Gyakye Quayson is being sworn in, he is expected to be at the High Court to begin his daily trial on the forgery case against him.

Mr. Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast to beat his opponent Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) amassed 87 votes representing 0.29 percent.

However, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) believes Mr. Quayson won the by-election due to sympathy.

According to Richard Ahiagbah, the Communications Director of the NPP, the victory of the opposition party was not based on substance.

“The victory of the NDC was largely a product of sympathy and not necessarily that the NDC is the hard choice of the people of the Assin North,” he stated.

“The NDC went to Assin North seeking appeal for sympathy with the message that the NPP is persecuting James Gyakye Quayson and not the law that is dealing with him. That is a false representation of the facts of the matter and that false narrative created a situation which incited the people against the government,” he said.

Mr Ahiagbah also argued that the NPP did not remove Mr Quayson from Parliament, but that it was his own false declarations that led to the Supreme Court ordering Parliament to expunge his name from the records of the house.

