Jefferson Sackey kneels to beg profusely for Ablekuma Central votes (video)

In a heartfelt act of humility, Jefferson Sackey knelt and urged voters in the constituency to support the NPP, emphasising what he described as the ongoing developments initiated by the government.
“You are aware of the progress we make whenever the NPP is in power. From the time of CS Crabbe to Victor Okuley Nortey and to my own brother Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, our roads and drains have been improved,” Jefferson Sackey pleaded, while kneeling before a gathering he was addressing.
Jefferson Sackey secured 539 votes in the NPP’s constituency primary in December 2023, while Ebenezer Nartey garnered 441 votes, Collins Amoah received 493 votes, and Larry Anyetei Adjei obtained 11 votes.